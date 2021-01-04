WINTHROP — Officials are lengthening the amount of Highway 20 closed for the winter by six miles
The east side closure point will be moved Wednesday from Silver Star Gate milepost 171 to Early Winters at milepost 177, the state Department of Transportation said Monday in a news release.
The change was prompted by increased winter conditions and to allow crews to focus on snow and ice control in other areas, the release said. The road will be gated and crews will build a snow berm at the closure point.