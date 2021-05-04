WINTHROP — Road clearing crews have finished up work on Highway 20 and are scheduled to reopen the road at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a state Department of Transportation (WSDOT) update.
Snow clearing crews from the east and west sides met each other for the first time on April 29 since clearing work began April 5, according to WSDOT. Crews have since been repairing road damage caused by debris and snow.
This season’s closure stretched from milepost 134 by the Ross Dam Trailhead to 177 by Early Winters. WSDOT originally closed the highway on Nov. 13.