LEAVENWORTH — A hiker was flown out of the Enchantments by helicopter Friday evening after suffering from heat exposure.
The 54-year-old woman was attempting to hike the full Enchantments loop alone and began experiencing signs of heat exposure, including dizziness, said Rich Magnussen with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.
She then activated an emergency beacon device near Inspiration Lake, Magnussen said. Authorities were able to reach her using the sheriff's office helicopter.
She was transported to the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery and then brought by ground crews to Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth, he said. Her condition wasn't immediately available.