WENATCHEE — Fire safety and weed control work will soon begin on Chelan County PUD property and around power poles in the Sage Hills.
PPI of Kelso will begin working around the power poles Monday, checking their condition, clearing weeds and brush, and reapplying fire-resistant coating. Crews will start from the trailhead off of Day Drive and move north. The work should take about four days.
Woodland Resources Services of Ellensburg will begin weed control work April 27 on the PUD’s Home Water Wildlife Preserve. That work should be finished by May 1.
Crews will use off-road vehicles to reach worksites, and hikers and bikers are asked to give them space.