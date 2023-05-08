LEAVENWORTH — Four people required rescue this weekend after separate climbing and hiking trips didn’t go according to plan. Two hikers on Sunday were flown out of the Alpine Lakes Wilderness and two climbers on Saturday were assisted down a cliff outside Leavenworth.
At 6:45 p.m. Saturday, law enforcement learned that a pair of 18-year-old Vancouver, Washington men in need of help near Snow Lake. They were planning a one-day thru-hike of The Enchantments beginning at Snow Lakes Trailhead and ending at the Stuart Lake Trailhead, Reinfeld said.
The hike is about 22 miles and they were about 7 miles from the Snow Lakes Trailhead when they asked for help.
Members of Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue and the sheriff’s office began hiking toward the hikers’ location about 10 p.m. but at about 11 p.m. authorities received a report that one of the hikers had intense shivers and possibly hypothermia, Reinfeld said.
A hoist-capable helicopter from Naval Station Whidbey Island was dispatched to the hikers and transported them to the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. They were evaluated by medics with Cascade Medical Center and declined to be taken to the Leavenworth clinic, Reinfeld said.
Rescue crews were out again less than 24 hours later.
About 10:20 p.m. Sunday, two Seattle women, ages 27 and 19, called for help after running out of light while climbing Icicle Buttress, a popular climbing area about 7 miles southwest of Leavenworth on Icicle Road.
The climbers were on a ledge about 400 to 500 feet above the ground on the R&D route and couldn’t see the remainder of the route, Reinfeld said.
Two volunteers with Chelan County Mountain Rescue ascended the rock face and helped lower the stranded climbers to safety at about 2:30 a.m.
