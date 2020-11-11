If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
WENATCHEE — The city’s historic fire bell rang again Wednesday, with a little help from a crane, a pickup and a framing hammer.
Workers cut the bell out of its frame on top of the Wenatchee Fire Station on Chelan Avenue and moved it to a new station on Wenatchee Avenue. Firefighters and fire trucks will follow the bell to the new station in the 600 block of North Wenatchee Avenue when it opens later this month.
World photo/Don Seabrook A pigeon flies from the old fire bell atop Wenatchee's historic fire house while Cliff Myers with TW Clark Construction gets ready to finish cutting a section of the structure off Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
World photo/Don Seabrook Craig Nelson with TW Clark Construction cuts away the metal frame holding the fire bell in place atop Wenatchee's historic fire station Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. The bell was moved to the new station on Wenatchee Avenue where it will be on display when it opens. The bell weighs 1,100 pounds and is 32-inches wide at its base. It has a date of 1909 stamped on it as well as "Meneely & Co., West Troy, N.Y."
World photo/Don Seabrook People look over the fire bell in the parking lot of the Wenatchee first station. Writing on the bell has it being made in 1909 by Meneely and Company from West Troy, New York.
World photo/Don Seabrook Craig Nelson with TW Clark Construction checks the bell in his truck after it was placed there from atop Wenatchee's historic fire station Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. The bell was moved to the new station on Wenatchee Avenue where it will be on display when it opens.
World photo/Don Seabrook Craig Nelson, left, and Cliff Myers, with TW Clark Construction guide the 1,100-pound bell into Nelson's truck Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. "I've hauled heavier things but never a bell," Nelson said.
With pigeons flying around them looking for a new home, workers for TW Clark Construction used a crane to remove the 1,100-pound bell from the old fire station, 136 S. Chelan Ave. The bell is 32 inches across and the year 1909 could be seen through bird droppings and grime that had been deposited over the years.
The mechanism used to strike the bell on its outside wasn’t operational — either welded or rusted immovable.
Once cut from its stand, the bell was lowered to the fire station parking lot then hoisted into Craig Nelson’s Dodge pickup. Nelson works for TW Clark, the contractor building the new station. The back of the truck sagged from the weight.
“I’ve hauled heavier things but never a bell,” Nelson said.
Once at the new station, a fork lift moved the bell, still attached to the roof of the tower it’s been housed in for decades on the old fire station roof.
Nelson sprayed the bell with Simple Green cleaner and then pressure-washing removed most of the years of pigeon poop and dirt clinging to it. The name of its manufacturer — Meneely & Co., West Troy, N.Y. — was clearly seen.
Nelson’s co-worker, Cliff Myers, grabbed a framing hammer and with a reminder, “Don’t hit it too hard,” by Nelson, rapped the bell three times creating a perfectly pitched tone.
Plans are to build a concrete pad for the bell underneath the fire pole at the new station and install it at ground level with a descriptive plaque for visitors to read.