WATERVILLE — One person is unaccounted for and a once-respected car dealership has been reduced to rubble after Kopey’s Garage was consumed by fire Thursday evening.
“It’s a bad deal for the community,” said Eldon Hawkins, a former co-owner of the building at 116 W. Locust St.
Hawkins visited the scene Friday morning. He began working in the building in 1957 when it was a Ford-Mercury dealership. Later, he and three others co-owned the building — where TVs, washers and dryers were sold — before selling it to Ray Kope around 2000.
The building was built around the turn of the 20th century with bricks made in Waterville and beams made from trees cut on Badger Mountain. In recent years, Kope used it for storage, Hawkins said.
All that was stored is now blackened.
The fire was reported at 7:08 p.m. and was contained about 9:30 p.m. Crews from six fire departments, two ambulance companies and two law enforcement agencies responded to the fire.
The 10,600-square-foot building was packed with items like dryers, a small tractor, tires, vehicles, and gas tanks, said Douglas County Fire Marshal Kurt Blanchard. It’s unclear if the gas tanks contained fuel.
The resulting inferno produced thick black smoke that was reportedly visible from 50 miles.
Crews remained on scene through the night and were still spraying water on hotspots until at least 10 a.m. Friday.
Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille said there were reportedly three people inside the building when it caught fire, but only two were confirmed to have escaped. The identity of the missing person had not been made public late Friday afternoon.
The cause is still undedetermined and the investigation won’t begin until the scene is safe to enter, Blanchard said. Crews used an excavator to knock down the walls left standing Friday afternoon.
Despite the towering flames, much of the immediate area surrounding the building sustained little to no damage.
A section of the adjacent Highway 2 that was shut down to allow firefighters to work was closed until roughly 4 p.m. Friday, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Nine-year-old Harper Truitt said a relative from the Wilbur area reported seeing smoke from the blaze. Truitt lives nearby and noticed the fire before crews had arrived.
“I just wanted to stand outside because it was warm outside but then I just saw this big pile of black smoke and I said there was a fire,” she said on Friday while walking past the building with her grandmother.
As the building was burning, she and her "papa" visited a coffee shop a couple blocks north. The smoke began drifting that direction.
“When I got out (of the shop) all I did was started coughing because the smoke was that bad,” Truitt said.
Cal Olsen moved to the area about two years ago with her husband. They passed by the rubble Friday during their morning walk.
“It’s just a sad feeling,” Olsen said.
Terry Conners has lived in Waterville most of her life. The last comparable fire she remembers was when The Dodge House restaurant went up in flames in the early 1980s. The Dodge House was across Locust Street from Kopey’s Garage.
Conners described the garage owner, Kope, as eccentric, saying he often surprised his late wife, Judith, by coming home with a new car.
“Judy would just shake her head when he would do that,” Conners said.
He was most recently driving a green and blue Hummer H2. The Hummer was parked along the side of the rear wall of the building Friday morning, apparently undamaged.
She added, “You never knew what he was going to come up with.”