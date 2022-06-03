WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee World office building complex at 14 N. Mission St. has new owners.
Aaron and Hilary Richmond of Manson, as Wapato Real Property LLC, purchased the property May 18 for $1.7 million from Woods Investment Co. LLC, which is made up of the families of the late Robert W. Woods, former associate publisher, and Wilfred R. Woods, the late editor and publisher.
The 1-acre complex includes five parcels and three buildings totaling about 32,000 square feet of commercial space. Its tenants include The World’s newsroom and advertising offices and another 10 nonprofit organizations and private businesses.
That’s not going to change, said Chaun Birks of Center Investments Inc., which brokered the sale and is continuing on as property and development manager.
The new owners, though, are exploring ideas for some future additions.
“We know that we will be making investments over the coming months and years in the properties to create a sense of activity and community on this portion of north Mission Street," Aaron Richmond said in a May 25 email. "It’s still early days in planning out in what order they will come and part will be driven by potential tenants."
One of those, Birks said, could be a brewery or cidery or some other retail business.
“We’ve shown space to a potential upstart brewery taproom prospect," Birks said. "It makes sense to have something more than just office space."
Birks said the most likely parts of the building to introduce retail activity are in the former pressroom and production spaces that were added to the north and south of the original structure.
More immediate projects are figuring out the needs of current tenants, he said.
Rufus Woods, the former World publisher, said when the building was put on the market a year ago that the family was wanting to get out of the landlord business, but wanted to preserve the building’s community focus.
The 14 N. Mission St. building was constructed in 1926 by Woods’ grandfather, also named Rufus. Space was added over the years to accommodate printing presses — in 1949 to the south and 1971 to the north.
When The World moved its printing operation in 1999 to the Wilfred Woods Production Facility at 3 Ninth St., the Woods family started leasing space to outside tenants, including a variety of nonprofits. When the family sold the newspaper business in 2018 to Wick Communications, the newsroom and advertising operations also became a building tenant.
As a business model, though, the building's leasing structure was inefficient.
“As the building manager, it made sense to find a successor who had the wherewithal and creativity to evolve the property over time," Woods said.
The Richmonds are a good fit, he said.
“From the first time we met, it was clear that Aaron and Hilary are interested in the well-being of the community while running a successful commercial real estate venture,” Woods said. “The sense of stewardship and contributing to the community's success matched perfectly with the values and history of the Woods families.”
Aaron Richmond's day job is as managing director of Endeavor Capital, which works with private business to improve operations and governance. The Richmonds have owned property in Manson since 2011, where he also serves as volunteer firefighter and EMT with Chelan County Fire District 5.
Woods said though the building has sold, he hasn’t entirely cut ties.
“I'm going to be renting what was my father Wilfred's office for the foreseeable future, while I find appropriate final resting places for the historical documents that have been collected over more than a century,” he said. “I will remain on site to help Aaron, Chaun and their teams figure out the ins and outs of the buildings.”