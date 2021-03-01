WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee home caught fire Monday night after a resident left oil cooking in the kitchen.
The occupant appears to have forgotten to turn off his oven when he went to a store, realized the error and then returned to a burning kitchen, said Chief Brian Brett with Chelan County Fire District 1.
The man attempted to put the fire out with an extinguisher but it was “too well involved,” Brett said, and had spread into the cabinets and ceiling. Firefighters were called at 7:03 p.m. to the home on Trisha Way, located about a quarter mile south of Central Washington Hospital, and knocked the fire down within a few minutes.
Flames were completely extinguished by roughly 7:35 p.m. The fire was contained to the kitchen, though portions of the home sustained smoke damage.
The man had two cats: one died at the scene after crews attempted to revive it and the second has not been found, Brett said. He was not referred to the Red Cross and told fire officials he would stay with friends.
Crews from Chelan County Fire District 1, Douglas County Fire District 2 and Ballard Ambulance responded to the scene.
Brett noted that cooking fires are common, especially with cooking oil, and can often be contained with a lid.