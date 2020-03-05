EAST WENATCHEE — Opening a home on South Houston Avenue to former inmates is off the table, at least for now.
Connie Lamkin had asked that the property at 208 S. Houston Ave. be used for the state Department of Corrections’ Earned Release Date Housing Voucher Program.
At a Jan. 30 City Council workshop, Lamkin confirmed that she had five rooms for tenants and one for an on-site manager.
The city has determined that qualifies as a pay-per-bed rental. Pay-per-bed rentals are defined in the city code as lodging houses, which are not allowed in the residential low-density zone where the property is located.
Community Development Director Lori Barnett told the council Tuesday that a Feb. 20 inspection by the city building official found that the structure also didn’t meet International Residential Code standards for lodging facilities. It lacked the required internal fire sprinkler system.
Barnett said she submitted a letter to Lamkin and Khadra Ventures Inc. on Feb. 24, explaining the violations. Khadra Ventures owns the property, which Lamkin is leasing.
The letter gave them 30 days from that date to bring the home into compliance and 10 days to apply for a building permit for remodel work currently underway. Lamkin applied for the building permit Tuesday.
Per Barnett’s request, the Department of Corrections agreed Feb. 25 to remove from the property from consideration for the Earned Release Date Housing Voucher Program.
No former inmates are currently housed at the facility, Barnett said. At a Feb. 19 community meeting, many residents spoke out against the proposal to open the home for the Earned Release Date Housing Voucher Program.
Lamkin is now appealing the city’s determination and the case will go to the hearing examiner.
“It’s not over ‘til it’s over,” she said in an interview. “I will fight it ‘til my last breath.”
Lamkin said she’s been participating in the DOC program through another property at 302 S. Houston Ave. for several years. She said she understands neighbors’ concerns but that her proposal 208 S. Houston Ave. is for a transitional home for offender re-entry, not a pay-per-bed rental.
“It’s a discrimination against addicts in recovery, which is a disability,” she said. “We are a clean and sober house, so they clearly did not call it what it is. We are no different in use than the seven different Oxford houses in our valley.”