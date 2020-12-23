WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Homeless Housing Task Force will vote on funding and a location for a potential severe weather shelter Wednesday afternoon.
The severe weather shelters opened for the first time last December, but have not yet this year.
Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the 20s for the next 10 days with daytime highs near freezing. Last year's People's Foundation shelter at the Holy Apostles could serve up to 10 people, but would make more space available on colder nights.
The goal is to have a shelter operating by January, assuming plans are approved, said Glen DeVries, city of Wenatchee Community Development director.
The Women’s Resource Center, which ran a women’s shelter in First United Methodist Church, did not set up this year, he said. He said he hopes they will consider opening again in 2021, after COVID-19.
The Homeless Housing Task Force’s shelter meeting will start at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. People can join at the meeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/496664077 or by dialing 224-501-3412. The access code is 496-664-077.