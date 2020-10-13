WENATCHEE — Forty-six-year-old Joseph Wiggins, a homeless Wenatchee man, told police he was trying to sleep on a porch near KFC when a person came up and pepper sprayed him early Monday morning in Wenatchee.
Wenatchee police received a call at 1:41 a.m. about the incident, said Wenatchee Police Sgt. Nathan Hahn. A passerby told officers they saw Wiggins stumbling in the street.
Once police arrived, Wiggins told them he did not want to press charges and just wanted medical treatment. LifeLine ambulance took Wiggins to Central Washington Hospital.
Police do not know who pepper sprayed Wiggins and are not pursuing any further action, he said.