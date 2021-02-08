WENATCHEE — On Feb. 1, a city of Wenatchee parks employee was allegedly threatened by a man with a knife at Locomotive Park. Two days later, the city removed boulders from the park to make way for a landscaping project. On Monday, police cleared tents from the park.
It was an eventful week for the small park near the George Sellar Bridge.
City officials say the alleged assault didn’t directly cause the events that followed, but it did speak to an ongoing problem at the park.
“Dealing with the tents yesterday at Loco Park is not an outcome of the knife waving last week,” Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said Tuesday. “It is a continuous evolution of trying to deal with the park problem.”
He called the incident a “low point” for the city, adding, “certainly it was very upsetting for the parks employees. They’ve been threatened many times and assaulted once in a while, and we’ve been working with them to try to improve it.”
The suspect, 22-year-old David Padilla Sanchez, is charged in Chelan County Superior Court with second-degree assault and felony harassment. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $50,000 bail.
The city removed boulders in the park two days after the assault, though Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director David Erickson said the timing was coincidental and that the city has planned to take them out since last year.
In a Feb. 3 interview, Erickson said the city initially wanted to remove the boulders after the ground had been frozen for a couple weeks, but the winter is almost over and he didn’t think conditions would improve.
The city will also remove several hazardous trees, plant new trees and put down grass in place of the boulders.
City ordinance 6A.18.260 essentially makes tent camping in city parks a misdemeanor crime, which is punishable by up to 90 days in jail or a fine of up to $1,000. Reinfeld said police are currently instructing people in violation of the ordinance to move along, but if formal action is deemed necessary, officers can issue a ticket with a court date or make an arrest.
“I do not see arrests being a deal unless somebody is out there, you know, building a house and tearing up the grass and doing a lot of damage,” he said.
He clarified that in that type of instance, police would likely make an arrest for malicious mischief and not encroaching on the park.
“We’re definitely in the education and gentle enforcement phase with this that people cannot be setting up shop inside parks,” Reinfeld said. “If they’re there during the day and they’ve got their stuff with them, that’s not the problem. The problems come when they damage park property — sprinklers especially are frequently destroyed.”
He explained that it’s not unusual for people who spend time at the park during the warmer months to flip picnic tables on top of sprinklers to keep their belongings dry.
Locomotive Park is the only city-owned park to experience tent encampments, Reinfeld said. Wenatchee Riverfront Park and Walla Walla Point Park, owned by the Chelan PUD, often address similar problems with its security officers.
Part of the push to rid Locomotive Park of tents is to allow the area to be more useable for the general public, he said.
“It’s one of our No. 1 complaints from people that can’t access or use this park, especially with this cool, big historical artifact in it,” Reinfeld said. The 15-acre park features a historic locomotive display.
“You can’t set up your stuff on park property so the parks can be easily maintained and so they’re accessible for all users,” Reinfeld said.
On Monday, police told Everardo Campoz, who was staying at Locomotive Park with a tent and mattress, to leave. He told a Wenatchee World photographer that he planned to move to a different park.
That’s not unexpected, Reinfeld said. Police are working with a similar issue in Olds Station. There are motorhomes parked along the street — some are people’s homes, others are used for storage. Police are able to tow the RVs used for storage but not those that are lived in, he said.
“But we know every time we do that, folks move and they go somewhere else where they think they’re not going to be bothered, so we know contacting people in the park means we’re shifting the issue to another place,” Reinfeld said. “But we’re trying to hopefully get them in one of the shelters, at least enroll in some services … and maybe get to where we’re not quite not taking up so much public property.”
He noted that police can ask people staying at tents in parks to move along at night, but it’s not a common practice.
“I will tell you we’re not big on trying to get people to pack up and then move in the dead of the night,” Reinfeld said. “It’s not really all that effective because there’s really nowhere to have them go.”
A cold weather shelter is available at Gospel House, 810 S. Wenatchee Ave., and other shelters are open in the Wenatchee Valley. The Chelan-Douglas Local Homeless Housing Task Force may have a low-barrier shelter by the end of the year.