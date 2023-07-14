Homeless to Hopeful | Advocates seek housing solutions for displaced residents

WENATCHEE — From an encampment near the George Sellar Bridge to RV parks for the unhoused on the north and south ends of Wenatchee, the issue of homelessness has been a topic of contention the past three years.
The Wenatchee World spoke with local leaders engaged in efforts to help the homeless to take a bird’s eye look at homelessness and the ways local groups are helping in 2023.
What is homelessness and how is it counted?
According to state law, homelessness, or being “unsheltered,” is defined as any individual “living outside or in a building not meant for human habitation or which they have no legal right to occupy, in an emergency shelter, or in a temporary housing program which may include a transitional and supportive housing program.”
This language is taken from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
HUD also manages the yearly Point-in-Time (PIT) Count conducted by local communities and how federal funding is determined by the need.
The PIT Count is a snapshot of homelessness across the country conducted usually during wintertime.
This year’s local count took place on Jan. 26 and showed a 14% decrease from the previous year in the number of unsheltered people.
A total of 121 people were surveyed, of which 105 were unsheltered compared to last year’s 123. But the number of homeless people has technically not gone down, more people have been able to access shelter or transitional housing programs in the valley.
Comparing the unsheltered counts on a year-to-year basis can be a bit tricky, however, as the methodology changes a bit every year. And counting people known to move frequently is difficult, especially during the winter.
People might brave dangerous or troublesome living arrangements for shelter during the winter they would not normally, compared to the spring and summer when the weather is warmer.
Who’s at risk of becoming homeless?
By the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s definition, a person or family is “at-risk of homelessness” if they have an annual income below 30% of the median family income for the area and do not have enough resources or support networks immediately available, among other conditions.
In Washington state, the median family income for single-earner households was $74,398 in 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. About 16% of all households in Chelan County in 2021 made less than 30% of the median family income, according to the latest American Community Survey data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau.
“Many people are one paycheck away from homelessness,” said Sasha Sleiman, Chelan County housing program manager. “One big medical bill away from homelessness, getting into a really terrible accident and don’t have great insurance. Rent goes through the roof. Homelessness can happen to anybody.”
Not enough affordable housing
Among local officials and outreach staff, the single-biggest roadblock impeding housing the homeless is the lack of affordable housing in the Wenatchee Valley and beyond.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development defines affordable housing as an occupant paying no more than 30% of their gross income for housing.
Across Chelan and Douglas counties, about 24% of all occupied housing units reported paying 30% or more than their gross income towards rent or a mortgage, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
“We can provide every service in the world, but if there’s no place to actually place somebody or to get them into actual housing, then then they’re still going to be homeless,” said Shawn Delancy, Catholic Charities’ associate director of transitional health. “Even if they’re meeting with my team or other teams, it still doesn’t matter if there’s no place for them to go.”
Five years ago, Delancy said, the majority of homeless people were the “chronically homeless” that is highly visible in the community — people possibly struggling with a mental health illness or addiction.
Now, it seems like the homeless population also includes people from working families who can no longer afford rent, he said.
“It’s a single dad who maybe just lost his job or a single-income household that just lost their job and now they’re living in their car,” Delancy said.
Sleiman called homelessness an “economic crisis” — the symptom of a much larger economic problem.
For example, people living in a home on the Section 8 housing choice voucher program — a federal housing program meant to assist low-income, the elderly, or disabled with rental assistance — who don’t have many choices for places to live once they become financially stable.
“You let go of that assistance, where do you go next?” Sleiman said. “The next apartment is really high, there’s no middle ground. We need places for people who are working minimum-wage jobs or entry-level, professional jobs that isn’t a studio for $1,500 a month.”
The program is managed locally by the Housing Authority of Chelan County. The Section 8 program’s waiting list is open through to July 31, said Alicia McRae’s the housing authority’s executive director.
The waiting lists at the housing authority can vary from one to three years, or longer for senior apartments, she said. People applying now will be assigned a number along with 500 randomly chosen applicants who will be placed on the waiting list, according to McRae.
The issue, again, is not enough available houses or land to develop for this purpose and funding.
“The need in the state is great,” she said.
Chronic homelessness
The first barrier to assisting the homeless can be the homeless people who choose not to shelter.
Sometimes called “chronically homeless,” these people have been homeless for a long time choose to continue a “certain lifestyle” or have succumbed to substance addiction, Sleiman said.
They are the most visible to the public and the subject of most calls to police involving the homeless, said Wenatchee Police Department Chief Steve Crown.
As for people with mental health illness or substance addiction, the path to recovery is not a “one-size fit,” Delancy said. Whether it’s because the individual didn’t feel the program was what they needed or the person had a bad experience during some recovery program, the process will be different.
“Some folks need to hit rock bottom before they get to the point where they’re ready to start working on it,” he said. “Others just kind of decide that they’re done and they want help.”
One major challenge in addressing substance abuse among the homeless is the lack of a local detox facility, he added.
The Center for Alcohol & Drug Treatment was a local nonprofit providing detox treatment up through around 2022 when it closed due to COVID-19 restrictions and then permanently due to staffing. The facility hopes to reopen its detox facility in the future, said Loretta Stover, the center’s executive director, back in April.
Shawn Arrington, executive director of Lighthouse Christian Ministries, said homelessness is becoming more visible on the streets of Wenatchee and there are various reasons why.
One example, he said, is that more people are unable to pay.
“I see way more people not affording rent,” Arrington said. “I used to get those calls three or five times a year; now it’s like three to four times a month.”
When Arrington gets calls from people looking for help to pay their rent, he directs them to resources he knows of around the valley, as Lighthouse focuses on changing behavior to help people get out of their homelessness.
He said drug addiction is a common theme.
“Either you’re homeless and drugs help you feel better, or you’ve been using drugs, which resulted in homelessness or there’s mental health (issues) and drugs help you self-medicate, or doing drugs lead to mental health issues. The categories are so intertwined now that it’s hard to separate them,” Arrington said.
He added the Blake decision exacerbated drug issues, making homelessness more visible.
“On February 25, 2021, the Washington Supreme Court struck down the state’s main drug possession crime in a case called State v. Blake. The ruling meant there was no state law making simple possession of drugs a crime unless the legislature recriminalized it, which it has now done,” according to the ACLU of Washington.
“So before that was legalized (drug possession), if you got caught with drugs, you were arrested, you went to court, the court will impose upon you that you had to go to treatment to avoid jail,” according to Arrington. “But that all went away.”
In Crown’s mind, chronic homelessness will continue to be type of “revolving door” with folks coming in and out of the system but not getting any better if there’s no “accountability.”
Recovery coaches that go into the jail and connect with people while their sober is a good, ongoing program, Crown said. But ultimately, the courts need to have the “flexibility to order treatment” and hold people accountable if they don’t follow through with their court-ordered treatment.
Treatment and services have to be tailored around the individual, Crown said.
“It can’t be a cookie cutter program,” he said. “It has to be assessing somebody’s needs and start meeting them and that’s difficult ... you have to build a relationship with the individual that’s experiencing homelessness. You’ve got to build the trust and then start working on their issues.”
Crown said that several organizations like Lighthouse Ministries, the Wenatchee Rescue Mission and Women’s Resource Center is doing good work in this field.
Crown did clarify that while substance abuse and mental health illness are a major contributor towards chronic homelessness, the larger picture of homelessness includes a lot of people who are “under sheltered” and “under housed,” Crown said.
Now, those who would have been in jail or in treatment are likely homeless, Arrington said.
Policing
The Wenatchee Police Department responds to around 1,600 calls each year concerning the homeless population, about 10% of all total calls at the department, Crown said.
The most common type of calls are trespassing and welfare checks, he said. Other times, the calls are about disorderly conduct and found property — for example, if someone finds a sleeping bag.
But many times, homeless people are the subject of calls to the police despite not breaking any laws, according to Crown.
“People have kind of a (pre-1970s) kind of way of thinking that it must be against the law to be a loiterer — hanging out in front of the store or something like that — and it’s not the case,” he said.
For one, it is not illegal for people take a nap in the park. Police are also required by law to consider whether enough alternative shelter is available for the homeless population sleeping on public property, like a park. The legal precedent was established in 2018 in the U.S. Court of Appeals decision in 2018, Martin v. Boise.
Being homeless is not a crime nor does it make a person a criminal, Crown said.
“It doesn’t mean really anything other than you’re homeless,” he said.
But ultimately, the role of police in addressing homelessness is limited — a “short-term strategy,” Crown said.
“What we can do is contain some of the illegal behaviors that are associated with (homelessness),” he said. “Working together with service providers is one of the best things that we could do. We don’t mind being the first link or connection to those services.”
What’s next?
In 2005, the state legislature passed the Housing and Assistance Act, requiring that local governments develop 10-year plans to address homelessness. The latest 10-year plan ends in 2025, and the county is beginning to develop its next 10-year plan.
As part of the bill, the auditor’s office is allowed to collect a recording fee which partially goes towards accomplishing the goals of the homeless housing strategic plan.
The local homeless housing taskforce — composed of local agency representatives and administratively led by Chelan County — will soon begin hosting stakeholder meetings and community forums to narrow down the area’s next big problems, Sleiman said.
Sleiman said her gut instinct is that addressing the area’s housing inventory problem is first, along with strengthening their emergency response system and ironing the wrinkles in the coordinated entry system.