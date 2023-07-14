 Skip to main content
centerpiece top story

Homeless to Hopeful | Advocates seek housing solutions for displaced residents

Homeless to Hopeful | Advocates seek housing solutions for displaced residents
2102010-newslocal-homeless 01.jpg
Everardo Campoz, left, packs up his belongings after Wenatchee Police officers told him he couldn't pitch his tent at Locomotive Park in 2021. The officers said erecting tents in city parks is not allowed any time of the day. Campoz said he planned on moving to a different park.

WENATCHEE — From an encampment near the George Sellar Bridge to RV parks for the unhoused on the north and south ends of Wenatchee, the issue of homelessness has been a topic of contention the past three years.

The Wenatchee World spoke with local leaders engaged in efforts to help the homeless to take a bird’s eye look at homelessness and the ways local groups are helping in 2023.

Sasha Sleiman (homeless story photo)

Sasha Sleiman

Chelan County Housing Program Manager
Shawn DeLancy (homeless story photo)

Shawn DeLancy

Catholic Charities Associate Director for Transitional Health
Alicia McRae.jpg (homeless story photo)

Alicia McRae

Executive director, Housing Authority of Chelan County and the City of Wenatchee
Steve Crown.jpg (homeless story photo)

Steve Crown

Wenatchee Police Department chief
1232017 lighthouse 03.JPG.jpg
Shawn Arington, executive director for Lighthouse Ministries, inspects a skylight on the third floor of their new building on South Columbia Street in 2017. He planned to use the space for the organization's worship activities.
210703-newslocal-homeless 05.jpg
In just over 1 1/2 hours, the city of Wenatchee hauled off Juan Zabala's collected stuff piled along Thurston Street on July 1, 2021.
220929-newslocal-rvpark 03.jpg
Within a week of opening, a new parking lot for RVs at the Wenatchee Rescue Mission was full on Sept. 28, 2022.


An error occurred