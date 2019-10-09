WENATCHEE — There were 107 Wenatchee-area home sales this September, a 23% jump from last September.
It’s a high point in an otherwise sluggish housing market so far this year. Overall sales have seen a 17% drop in 2019 from 2018, according to a Tuesday housing Snapshot from Pacific Appraisal Associates.
While sales have been down, median sales price continues to remain high. The year-to-date median is at $345,000, up from $325,905 at this point last year.
Just 1% of apartments and 3% of single-family homes are vacant, according to the report, which covers Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Orondo, Malaga and Rock Island.
Cashmere and Leavenworth
Year-to-date sales in Cashmere and Leavenworth are seeing a marked increase this year, according to Pacific Appraisal Associates’ quarterly report for those cities.
There have been 157 homes sold in Leavenworth this year, a 30% jump from the 121 at this point last year. In Cashmere, 47 sales have been reported, up from 31 last year, according to the report.
Year-to-date median sale price is up 5% in each city — It’s now $439,000 in Leavenworth and $389,000 in Cashmere.