OKANOGAN — Okanogan County deputies on Wednesday arrested a man suspected of murder in connection with a 2019 incident.
A caller reported seeing Joseph Bowers, 28, swinging an ax, then walking toward the Okanogan school bus garage at 11:49 a.m., according to an Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office press release. The county had issued an arrest warrant in Bowers’ name for first degree murder on Dec. 22.
Deputies took Bowers into custody at 11:54 a.m. without issue before booking him into the Okanogan County Jail, according to the release. Bowers is suspected in the June 2019 murder of Angela Bowers.