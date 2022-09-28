EAST WENATCHEE — They’ll be jetting in sooner than expected to Pangborn Memorial Airport.
Horizon Air plans to have its Embraer 175 jets flying to and from Seattle beginning Dec. 5, according to Jim Kuntz, Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority CEO.
EAST WENATCHEE — They’ll be jetting in sooner than expected to Pangborn Memorial Airport.
Horizon Air plans to have its Embraer 175 jets flying to and from Seattle beginning Dec. 5, according to Jim Kuntz, Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority CEO.
The start date was confirmed Tuesday by searching online for flights in December.
Horizon in March announced plans to retire its Bombardier Q400 turboprops — the only plane it flies in and out of Pangborn — by the end of 2023. It later said it would make the switch in January 2023. Additionally, sister company Alaska Airlines announced earlier this year it will retire all Airbus A320-family jets, besides the Q400 turboprops.
Kuntz said at Tuesday’s port meeting the airport would begin swapping turboprop equipment with jet equipment at Pangborn to service the airplanes. He didn’t elaborate.
Other parts of the airport are already equipped. The 7,000-by-150-foot runway can handle 737-sized jets, Trent Moyers, port director of airports, has said.
The E175s are designed for short to mid-range flights, according to Alaska's website. The E175 and Q400 can both carry 76 passengers, but the E175 has "wingtips that help improve fuel efficiency to reduce CO2 emissions by 6.4%," the website stated. Additionally, the Q400's maximum cruising altitude is 25,000 feet, while the E175's is 41,000 feet.
Horizon operates one daily departure from Pangborn and one arrival daily from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Horizon in April said it would go from two daily departures and arrivals to one. Pre-pandemic, it had three daily departures and arrivals.
Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174
thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or
on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton
Feel free to reach out to me with story ideas at 509-861-2174, thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.