WENATCHEE — A body found last week near Horse Lake Road is a missing Waterville woman, authorities say.
Following a medical examination Monday, the body was identified as 18-year-old Hannia “Paulina” Mosqueda Rodriguez, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday in a news release.
Mosqueda Rodriguez's body was found in a ravine March 17 about a mile from the Horse Lake Trailhead. She was reported missing in October 2019 to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
The circumstances of her death are considered suspicious in nature and are under investigation by both sheriff’s offices and the Wenatchee Police Department.
Douglas County detectives collected information related to Mosqueda Rodriguez's disappearance last fall, giving detectives good footing in their early parts of the current investigation, said Jason Reinfeld with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.
"We're not starting out with nothing to go on in this case," Reinfeld said.
Anyone with information related to her death can call the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Detective Tip-Line at 667-6845.