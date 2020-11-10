WENATCHEE — Horse Lake Road may be closed intermittently this month as utility poles are replaced.
Helicopters will fly over the area on some days, which is why the road will be closed, according to a Chelan County news release. The road will be closed for the winter start on Dec. 1 and reopened on April 1. The area is off-limits in the winter to protect the unpaved surface and wintering herds of mule deer.
Chelan County PUD is removing wooden utility poles in the Sage Hill and Horse Lake trails area and replacing them with steel poles, according to the news release.
It is to reduce the potential of an outage during wildfires.