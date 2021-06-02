NCW — The National Weather Service has issued a minor flood warning for the Stehekin River and is projecting heavy river flows throughout the Wenatchee Valley this week.
Spring flooding is a normal process as snow melts in the mountains, said Rocco Pelatti, a weather service meteorologist Spokane. The hope is to have a slow snow melt, but every so often there is an “extreme warming” event.
Water levels on the Stehekin River were at 23.6 feet as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, he said. Minor flood levels start at 24 feet, which is expected to be reached this afternoon.
Overflowing water may be on parts of the Stehekin Valley Road and Company Creek Road, he said.
The crest of the flood will be just shy of 25 feet Thursday afternoon and below flood levels Saturday afternoon, he said.
The Okanogan River is anticipated to rise up to 14 feet this week, one foot below flood stage, he said. River levels across North Central Washington should decrease as temperatures cool down this weekend.
Other spots to see high water levels during the week include the Wenatchee and Entiat Rivers. The weather service is not anticipating flooding for either river.
The Wenatchee River near Monitor reached 23 feet on Tuesday, a roughly two foot increase from last week, according to the NWS.
Pelatti advised that swimming in increased river flows is a lot harder. The water is also cold because it is coming from snow melt, he said.
Water levels in the region can be checked at wwrld.us/riverreport.