Bavarian Village Apartments, located on Prospect Street in Leavenworth, was recently purchased by the Housing Authority of Chelan County and the City of Wenatchee and the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing.
LEAVENWORTH — The future of Bavarian Village Apartments in Leavenworth has been locked in as affordable housing.
The Housing Authority of Chelan County and the city of Wenatchee and Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing (ORFH) bought the apartments for $1.75 million using a $1.6 million state grant.
“We cannot afford to lose any affordable housing, particularly in Leavenworth,” ORFH executive director Marty Miller said. “The Housing Authority of Chelan County and the city of Wenatchee stepped up at a critical moment and now Bavarian Village will continue providing affordable rental opportunities for decades into the future.”
The 24-unit community, which was previously under private ownership, is a mix of one-, two- and three- bedroom apartments. All apartments house families and individuals earning a maximum of 80% of the area median income (AMI), and rents will range from $637 for a one-bedroom apartment to $697 for a three-bedroom.
“Leavenworth has a severe shortage of affordable housing and we are very pleased that we were able to purchase Bavarian Village and preserve its affordable status in the community,” said Alicia McRae, the housing authority’s executive director.
