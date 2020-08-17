LEAVENWORTH — A $1.6 million grant is allowing the local housing authority to buy the Bavarian Village Apartments, which serve low-income families.
The Housing Authority of Chelan County and the City of Wenatchee will complete “health and safety rehab” on the 24-unit Prospect Street complex, Executive Director Alicia McRae said.
The facility is currently privately owned, she said, but a purchase and sale agreement has been accepted.
“To do the health and safety rehab typically involves creating additional accessible units, sometimes concrete or sidewalk (improvements)” to bring the property into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, she said.
The state Department of Commerce awarded the grant, with money coming from the state Housing Trust Fund. A total of $12.5 million was provided to support affordable housing in rural communities.
McRae said the property purchase was $1.5 million, plus a debt assumption of $676,000.
According to information provided by the state Department of Commerce, 13 of the units serve people at 31-50% of the area median income and 11 are for people at 51-80% of the median income.
“We’re just excited to be able to maintain and preserve affordable housing in the Leavenworth community,” McRae said. “It’s a great need.”
The Bavarian Village Apartments offer the only general-occupancy affordable housing in the city, which is also home to Der Garten Haus for low-income senior citizens.
“Housing rehabilitation is an effective and cost sensitive strategy for protecting affordable housing stock,” said Development Services Manager Lilith Vespier in a news release. “The city has in place a multipronged housing strategy, which includes housing rehabilitation. These funds support this strategy.”