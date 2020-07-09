TONASKET — Authorities recovered a human body Wednesday beside the Okanogan River south of Tonasket.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 8:16 p.m. of a decomposed body on the river bank, the department said in a news release Thursday.
Deputies were not able to identify the body due to the state of decomposition. The body appeared to have been in the river and was located after water levels receded, the release said.
The Okanogan County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene as well and is working with detectives to determine the identity of the person and the cause of death.