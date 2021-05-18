WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) announced Monday it has selected Taylor Sharp to take over as executive director for Dawn Davies, who is retiring in June.
Sharp will be coming into this position with more than 10 years of animal sheltering and welfare work, from cleaning kennels to creating community programs, according to the release. She has worked with over 400 shelters and rescues.
“I want to express my gratitude for Dawn’s incredible leadership over the past decade,” said Sharp in the release. “The growth WVHS has made during her tenure is truly inspiring.”
Sharp is a co-founder of the statewide organization Pet Alliance of Washington, according to the release. The organization helps to bring shelters together and increase live-release rates of animals in the state.