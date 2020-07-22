WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is now closed to the public on Wednesdays to give staff time for deep cleaning and other shelter needs.
It is open for appointments from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. other weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends.
To make an appointment, call 662-9577, opt. 2. Those interested in adopting should have a specific animal in mind when calling and, if leaving a message, include the pet’s name. Adoptable animals are listed at wenatcheehumane.org/adopt.
Animal Care and Control is still available on Wednesdays by calling 662-9577, opt. 1. You must call to schedule claiming a lost pet. Licensing can be handled by phone or online at wenatcheehumane.org/licensing.