WENATCHEE — Club Pet, the pet boarding and doggie day care service operated by the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, is closing Jan. 15 after 18 years in operation.
WVHS Executive Director Dawn Davies made the announcement public Wednesday. The decision was made about two weeks ago, she said, and the news was delivered to staff before being announced to the public, she said.
“The bleak reality is that Club Pet has operated at a significant loss over the past 10 years which, ultimately, has caused a financial burden rather than relief for the shelter,” she said.
She said increases in the state’s minimum wage, from $12 to $13.50 an hour in 2020, combined with other cost increases, did not help.
Club Pet has two full-time and six part-time employees. The shelter currently has two part-time openings, which Club Pet staff are encouraged to apply for, Davies said.
“In order to stay afloat, fees for boarding and daycare would need to nearly triple,” she said, “which customers have expressed that they cannot afford.”
The facility, though, which sits next to the animal shelter at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., will not sit idle.
The WVHS board already had approved plans to build a new $1.5 million, 3,000-square-foot clinic on the south side of the shelter building. Now, the plan is to repurpose the Pet Club facility for the clinic, which will significantly reduce construction costs and add more parking, Davies said. The new estimate is $1 million. Final drawings are being completed now, she said.
Some of Pet Club’s kennels and inside play area also will be used as a shelter behavioral center, for treating extremely shy and fearful dogs.
“The Healthy Pet Clinic will give the WVHS medical team room to expand spay and neuter services our community so desperately needs,” she said. The work is expected to get started this spring.
The clinic is currently located in 300 square feet of space, with a staff of six, which includes two veterinarians who provide medical care to nearly 5,000 shelter animals every year.
Davies said Club Pet would be closing its doors even if the clinic expansion was not happening.
“It’s the fiscally responsible decision, one which possibly should have been made many years ago,” she said. “The WVHS Board and I are very aware of the loyalty Club Pet customers have for the facility and to their pet. Honestly, a fear of disappointing them was one of the contributing factor in why it took so long to finally conclude that we must close it.”
A list of options for animal boarding and daycare is being put together by shelter staff. For information, call the shelter at 662-9577.