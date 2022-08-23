Purchase Access

OLYMPIA — The state Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is encouraging residents to enroll early in hunter education classes before they fill up ahead of the fall hunting season.

WDFW offers the classes, which hunters born after 1971 must complete before buying hunting licenses, online and in-person throughout the fall. According to the department, it may be difficult to locate an in-person class due to instructor and facility availability even though the WDFW schedules them statewide.



Intern Reporter

Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community.

