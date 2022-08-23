OLYMPIA — The state Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is encouraging residents to enroll early in hunter education classes before they fill up ahead of the fall hunting season.
WDFW offers the classes, which hunters born after 1971 must complete before buying hunting licenses, online and in-person throughout the fall. According to the department, it may be difficult to locate an in-person class due to instructor and facility availability even though the WDFW schedules them statewide.
While there is no minimum age to enroll in hunter education, minors have to complete an in-person evaluation to become certified after taking the online course. Students 18 and up only need to pass the online class to become certified.
For information about the class requirements or to search for a hunter education course, visit wwrld.us/hunterclasses.
Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone