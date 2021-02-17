WENATCHEE — Those hoping to bring back students full-time will have to wait — at least until fall.
Wenatchee School District's hybrid instruction schedule is as close to full time as the district will get for the rest of this school year, Superintendent Paul Gordon told board members earlier this month.
Middle and high school students returned to classrooms Jan. 27 for hybrid instruction, with half attending in person in the morning and the other half in the afternoon, which put all grade levels back at least part time. Gordon is now fielding requests from parents — and from board member Julie Norton — to take it to the next level.
“Are you telling us this is as good as it’s going to get?" Norton said at the Feb. 9 meeting. "Or can we still put together this matrix — when vaccines are more widely available and we look at these space issues — can we at least get K-5 back before the end of the year?”
Gordon said it is not going to happen this year.
"Our intention for the remainder of the 20-21 school year is to stay the course with the hybrid instruction," he said. "Why? We brought back a higher percentage of students than the vast majority of school districts in our state and throughout the country."
That's been done without increasing COVID-19 cases and by following strict safety precautions — physical distancing, staying home if you’re sick, masking, hygiene and ventilation.
The district worked collaboratively with teacher, staff and bus driver groups to safely reopen buildings without the management and employee grievances that have occurred in neighboring districts around the state and country, he said.
"Our hope is we open our doors for full instruction in the fall. That is our absolute intention. That transition to full instruction in the fall will allow the necessary time to vaccinate our school staff,” Gordon said. “We’ll continue to work with our health officials to evaluate our mitigating strategies and guidance.”
Gordon said he realizes it's not what everyone wants to hear.
“I’ve been a superintendent for over eight years. I’ve never made everybody happy," he said. "I hear your frustrations and I hear your angst. I hear the compelling arguments."
Norton questioned whether the 6-foot social distancing rule has some flexibility — at least for the elementary grades — which also would reduce bus transportation issues for those students.
Gordon said the 6-foot rule is one of the biggest mitigation strategies in keeping students and teachers safe.
“If you’re putting 24 students into a classroom, you’re going to break 6 feet for that adult all the time. For me, until they remove that 6-foot rule, I don’t see the wiggle room,” Gordon said. “For me, this is the best place for us to be for the safety and well being of our students and our staff.”
Board member Martin Barron raised concerns about bringing only some students back full-time.
“You can’t just say, I would like this age group to come to school. Transport gets turned on its head. Scheduling gets turned on its head. You’ve had a limited number of teachers. You have a bidding war in terms of who gets to come back to school, which we’ve heard of in other areas," he said. "I’m not going to say it’s impossible and I’m not going to say we shouldn’t do it. We should always look for the unexpected opportunity.”
Norton said she believes the district should consider the option if vaccination levels get to a point where the board feels comfortable.
“I’m hopeful, maybe it is too optimistic, that we get to spring break, there have been good vaccinations and transportation is there. I want to make sure we have vetted the option. I want to make sure we are bridging the gap, because there is a very serious gap,” Norton said. “I don’t like splitting our focus, but our focus is education and I’m struggling with how best to provide it.”
Board member Michele Sandberg said if only some students are allowed to return full-time, she would advocate for starting with those who need the most help, similar to how the approach taken this fall.
“Maybe we need to take an educational justice approach to it,” Sandberg said.
The bottom line, though, is nothing can change until the restrictions are relaxed, she said.
“Maybe those restrictions will get lifted by the fall,” Sandberg said. “We are still in a pandemic. Our rates have not hit zero or anywhere close to it in our region. We have to see how the spring plays out. Hopefully people will get vaccinated. Hopefully it will cover people for the new variants.”