WENATCHEE — Criminal charges filed in a September homicide in Cashmere were dismissed Wednesday after prosecutors determined the shooting of 22-year-old Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo was in self-defense.

His fiancée called the dismissal an injustice.

Gustavo1.jpg

Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo with his daughter, Rutila.
Gustavo2.jpg

Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo


