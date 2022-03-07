“I really think of him as a hero": Wenatchee missionary remains in Ukraine as a pastor

AVDIIVKA, Ukraine — The day of the Russian invasion, Alex Zaytsev got a 6 a.m. call from a friend who told him all the big cities in Ukraine were under attack.
He told Zaytsev, who grew up in Wenatchee and is now an ordained pastor at a church in Eastern Ukraine, to get a taxi and get to where his friend was, so he could help evacuate him.
“I said, ‘I’m very thankful, but no.”’ Zaytsev said in a video interview on March 2. ‘”I’m not going to leave.’”
Ministry work
Zaytsev, now 29, arrived in Wenatchee at age five.
He, his parents, older brother and older sister, came from Ukraine on religious visas. They had family in the Wenatchee area, most with religious visas given to Ukrainians wanting to leave post-Soviet countries, and it made sense to relocate to an area where they knew people.
Zaytsev would eventually return to Ukraine for three consecutive summers in 2011, 2012, and 2013, three months at a time. Back in Wenatchee, Zaytsev, who was interested in doing teen ministry began volunteering with Young Life, a youth Evangelical Christian organization, and worked with middle schoolers in the Wyldlife program.
In 2016, Zaytsev would go to the city of Avdiivka, in the Donetsk area in Eastern Ukraine, where he was invited to do missionary work as a pastor, continuing with teen ministry as well as humanitarian and volunteer work.
Zaytsev, still in Avdiivka after six years, remains at the Church Without Walls, which is one of six mission-oriented Evangelical churches in the Donetsk area.
Five days before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the church’s six-person leadership team discussed their next steps. Three left to pick up their parents and go to safer areas of Ukraine and Zaytsev’s cousin, Polina, left with her husband to be with her brother.
“But even then, I said unless something like very drastic happens, I was planning on staying,” Zaytsev said. “So far, that’s still my plan, is to stay on and continue ministering with people while I still can.”
Six years in Avdiivka
When Zaytsev arrived in 2016, Avdiivka had been at war for almost two years. The area Zaytsev lives in is about three miles from a separatist-controlled area.
Since 2017, Zaytsev said, it was “relatively calm” in the sense that there were explosions and gunfire, but no bombing of the city itself. Bombing of the city has begun again, but not yet the multi-story housing area.
Knowing he was going to an area that was in active war, he said he was worried, but he was concerned with how he could serve people in a situation he had never experienced before.
“It was more me worried I might not be able to do as good of a job as somebody who already has experience, but I had to learn very quickly,” he said.
He is no stranger to sounds of bombing and gunfire. During active attacks, Zaytsev says that people know where to go, since it is nothing new.
Some people may go to their basements, but not as many as in 2014 or 2015. Some prefer to go to safer parts of their apartments. For others on higher floors, they will go down to the first floor to wait it out together.
“Me personally, I stay here in the church since it is pretty protected and I’ve had teens that stay here for the same reason, where there is bombing going on and they’re here to survive through that,” he said.
As time has passed, Zaytsev said he can recognize what is going on around him based on the sounds of the attack.
“Since I’ve lived here for six years, I already can kind of tell by the sound when this is the Ukrainian army shooting at the enemy, or it’s the enemy shooting at us,” he said. “I can kind of tell ‘OK this is a little heavier caliber, this is lighter caliber,’ but lately there’s been some weird explosions where I don’t know what it is.”
Zaytsev’s two ministries are Young Life, where he works with teens and their clubs and events, and the church, where most are older women and some men.
When discussing what is happening around them with the teens, Zaytsev said he listens, finding that the kids need someone to share what they are going through. Sometimes they are not always able to have those conversations with parents, or maybe would not want to share with parents.
“But with me, since we’ve developed a friendship, they feel comfortable to share all these things. The fact that they’re afraid, the fact that they’re worried, the fact that they’re hoping that they’ll be able to sleep tonight — that there won’t be any any bombing,” he said. “I try to encourage them.”
His work in the city has helped him prepare to help those around him during this time.
“Being able to encourage people by saying ‘I’m one of you guys. I’ve lived through a lot of the things you’ve lived through and I can understand you,’ that has definitely been instrumental in being able to minister to people,” he said.
Daily life during war
Avdiivka is now without tap water and the city has given water out of reservoirs with people bringing buckets and containers to collect it.
There are long lines at pharmacies because they are running out of medicine with “no guarantee they can be restocked.” There were once long lines outside pet stores, but no longer, because all the pet food is sold out.
The longest lines are at ATMs. After money is put back into them, the funds are withdrawn by people in line and it is all gone within a half an hour, he said.
“The stores in the city are out of food,” he said. “Basically, if you look, there’s alcohol — it’s illegal to sell alcohol during the war — so there’s still alcohol on the shelves, there are drinks, there are various chips and junk food but pretty much everything else, except for the very expensive things, is sold out of stores.”
Back home
“I really think of him as a hero,” Zaytzev’s older sister, Olga Rybakov said of her brother. “Not just a hero, but a man of God who is a hero.”
Rybakov, 36, still lives in Wenatchee. They message and video call regularly, Rybakov saying their family prays for him “nonstop.”
“My heart has always been in Ukraine as well, ever since 2011, when we started doing mission work over there,” she said. “To tell you the truth, I do not feel very far away from him because I live and breathe what is happening right there right now. So I feel like I am right there with him.”
Rybakov, her family and her parents have been going back annually to Ukraine for weeks at a time since 2011, when they began their ministry.
Rybakov last saw her brother in November.
“There was just something about saying that goodbye for me personally that was very meaningful,” she said. “But, I do know that he is doing what he has been called to do.”
The choice to not evacuate
Right after the 6 a.m. phone call and decision to not evacuate, Zaytsev’s first move was to head to an ATM, withdraw as much money as the ATM would allow.
While he had been slowly gathering some food, the day before and the day of the invasion was when he gathered the most. The day of the invasion he “went to the stores and basically did various trips with a big hiking backpack, buying as much as I could.”
When asked why he chose not to evacuate, Zaytsev thought back to 2014, during the Maidan Revolution, a time of deadly protests in Ukraine.
“It was very tough on me, the fact that I was in America, living, and my whole being wanted to be in Ukraine to help people,” he said.
“So I knew that even if I gave in and I left, I would be beating myself up every hour of the day for doing that because I had left people behind. I didn’t want to do that knowing that maybe a little bit I could be instrumental in helping people while this is going on.”