WENATCHEE — Icicle Broadcasting on Tuesday announced plans to sell three of its four radio stations, with the goal of finding a local buyer.
KOZI-FM/AM, which covers Chelan, and KZAL-FM, whose signal covers the Wenatchee Valley, will be put on the market, while KOHO-FM, which serves the Wenatchee Valley, will remain with Icicle Broadcasting, according to a press release.
“KOZI is a well-known part of the Chelan community and it is very important to us to make sure that KOZI remain a local resource,” Icicle Broadcasting General Manager Elliott Salmon said in a press release. “Our owner, Harriet Bullitt, has always been committed to local radio and she feels strongly that KOZI/KZAL should stay in local hands.”
The sale of the three stations, which will be based in Chelan, could take months. Until then, Icicle Broadcasting will continue to operate all four stations. Media broker Patrick Communications has been retained to handle the sale.
KOZI-FM offers a full-service adult contemporary format. KOZI-AM has a local sports and news/talk format. KZAL-FM, known as Z-Country, features contemporary country music. Its signal reaches across the Wenatchee Valley.
According to the press release, the restructuring and sale is designed to “preserve the viability of the company’s mission of community radio.”