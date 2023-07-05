 Skip to main content
'I'm going to win that thing' | Pie eating competition part of 4th of July festivities

230705-newslocal-fouthofjuly 01.JPG
Nathan Beam, who recently moved to Wenatchee from Carrollton, Georgia seconds before he finishes competing in the Sunrise Rotary Cherry Pie Eating Contest during Wenatchee Valley's Fourth of July Celebration Tuesday at Walla Walla Point Park. Both youth and adults competed. Beam competed in the first of two adult groups and won.

WENATCHEE — Preparations began about a week ago.

Nathan Beam, still settling into Wenatchee, scanned the schedule of the Wenatchee Valley 4th of July at Walla Walla Point Park, and saw his opportunity.

230705-newslocal-fouthofjuly 02.JPG
Competitors in the second adult group begin eating during the Sunrise Rotary Cherry Pie Eating Contest at Wenatchee Valley's Fourth of July Celebration Tuesday at Walla Walla Point Park.
230705-newslocal-fouthofjuly 03.JPG
David Hardwick, right, and his teammate Neil McKoy, who plays for the Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks football team, compete in the Confluence Rotary Cornhole Tournament at Wenatchee Valley's Fourth of July Celebration Tuesday at Walla Walla Point Park. Harwick plays Jolly Old St. Nicholas across the region.
230705-newslocal-fouthofjuly 04.JPG
Korbin Sargent, of Wenatchee, throws a bean bag during Confluence Rotary's Cornhole Tournament at Wenatchee Valley's Fourth of July Celebration Tuesday at Walla Walla Point Park.
230705-newslocal-fouthofjuly 06.JPG
The Trampolines, a pop Hip-Hop dance worship music band, performs at Wenatchee Valley's Fourth of July Celebration Tuesday at Walla Walla Point Park.
230705-newslocal-fouthofjuly 05.JPG
Sisters Emma, 7, right, and Valeria Herrera, 10, of Wenatchee, who are both involved in gymnastics, spin Epic Motion Dance and Fitness Studio hula hoops Tuesday at Wenatchee Valley's Fourth of July Celebration at Walla Walla Point Park. 
230705-newslocal-fouthofjuly 09.JPG
People listen to the Wenatchee Big Band, and watch fireworks explode in the sky above Walla Walla Point Park during Wenatchee Valley's Fourth of July Celebration Fireworks Show Tuesday.


Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

An error occurred