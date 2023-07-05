'I'm going to win that thing' | Pie eating competition part of fourth of July festivities

WENATCHEE — Preparations began about a week ago.
Nathan Beam, still settling into Wenatchee, scanned the schedule of the Wenatchee Valley Fourth of July at Walla Walla Point Park, and saw his opportunity.
"I saw they were going to do a pie eating contest and said 'I'm going to win that thing,'" Beam said.
Then, he went to work, researching as much about the world of competitive eating as possible. And Tuesday afternoon, it was his time to shine.
The pie? Cherry. The competition? Beam and three others. The challenge? Simple: the first to eat an entire cherry pie, without the use of their hands, wins.
Participants in a kids' round had a slightly easier task, with the athletes tasked to eat a single slice rather than a whole pie.
After the crowd counted down and the competitors slammed their faces into the pie, it was go-time.
"It was fun for the first 30 seconds," Beam said, still wiping bits of crust and cherry from his face.
While cherry pie may be sweet, the taste of victory is even sweeter. Beam took the prize, a $50 gift card, and the mantle as the fastest pie eater in Wenatchee.
"I'm from Georgia," he said. "We eat differently down there."
Earlier Tuesday, competitive eating icon Joey Chestnut ate 62 hotdogs in 10 minutes to win his 16th Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York. While he doesn't plan to defend his title, Beam did have a few pointers for others interested in competing.
"Keep a slow and steady pace," he said. "A gentle, sustainable speed."
Christmas in July at the cornhole tournament
Across Walla Walla Point Park, David Hardwick readied himself, before tossing a beanbag roughly 20 feet at the cornhole board.
"I wasn't that good at first," Hardwick said. He picked up the sport in November and tries to play at least once a week. "I started out pretty bad."
Hardwick was one of roughly 20 competitors in an hours long cornhole tournament sponsored by the Sunrise Rotary in a competition that was friendly but fierce.
If Hardwick bears a resemblance to Kris Kringle, it's intentional. A member of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas, he plays Jolly Old St. Nicholas across the region, and "SANTA" is written in block letters on the back of his Wenatchee Valley Cornhole League jersey.
For Hardwick, part of the appeal is the ease of entry into the sport.
"Almost any age can do it," he said. "Even a 69-year-old Santa can do it."
But there's also a camaraderie, with players cheering each other on during the friendly matches. In the game, players in teams of two take turns tossing their bags, with a point awarded for landing on the board and three awarded for making it into the hole.
Hardwick said the sport is growing in popularity, with some tournaments streamed on ESPN.
"It's a science, but it's also an art," he said, going into detail about strategy, how different fabrics slide, and the regulations of a cornhole board.
While he was knocked out early, Hardwick remained positive.
"It's all in a day," he said. "There's always the next bag."
A festive mood at Walla Walla Point Park
While Hardwick and Beam came to win, hundreds more came to Walla Walla Walla Point Park to celebrate.
The smell of barbecue dominated the air as food trucks dished out kettle corn, funnel cakes and chocolate-covered strawberries, among other summertime streets.
The Trampolines, a Christian pop group, brought dozens to the dance floor with upbeat and cheerful music. The Prefunc then took to the stage to offer groovy rendition of classic rock favorites.
As the sunlight dimmed, The Wenatchee Big Band took to the stage for the national anthem before fireworks celebrated America's 247th anniversary.