LEAVENWORTH — Over a dozen children, parents and grandparents attended Saturday's "Snowsuit Storytime Series" hosted by NCW Libraries.
This weekend's storytime took place outdoors amidst the snow at the Alpine Lakes Elementary school in Leavenworth.
This is the first event in a series organized by NCW Libraries including Leavenworth, Peshastin and Cashmere libraries which includes a half-hour of songs, stories and snow-related activities.
It was the first in-person storytime event since the Fall and the first to take place in the snow, said Clare Morrison, Peshastin librarian.
Ordinarily, the library's storytime events take place inside during Winter, she said. But like many things during the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to think outside the box, Morrison said.
Morrison and Grace Camp, Leavenworth library customer service technician, read to the children "The Snowy Day" by Ezra Jack Keats, the story of one young boy's adventure out in the snow.
Several kids were too tempted by the nearby playground to listen to the story.
Once storytime concluded, the children moved on to painting the snow nearby using food coloring and brushes. Some of the adults in the group also joined in as well.
"We've been cooped up all winter," said Nick Parton, Leavenworth resident and father of two. Parton arrived with his son and daughter to take his kids out and enjoy some time outside, he said. "It's tough. But it looks like she's having a great time."
Morrison said that she was unsure how many folks would come to the event but was happy to see how things turned out. This first storytime in the snow was a test run to see how thing would work with a shorter format.
The "Snowsuit Storytime Series" continues through March with two more events.
People can listen to the next storytime taking place at the Riverside Park, located at 201 Riverside Drive in Cashmere, at 1 p.m. on Feb. 24.
This snowy, storytime series concludes at the Peshastin and Dryden Elementary Schools, located at 10001 School Street in Peshastin at 11 a.m. on March 12.
