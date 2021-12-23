In the red suit: A reflection of 15 years as Santa Claus for a Wenatchee man

WENATCHEE — On Facebook, a mother in Turkey posted that her 5-year-old son's teacher told him that Santa Claus did not exist.
Across the ocean, there was a Santa Claus who received this mother’s plea, and he was ready to answer the call with a video message.
The message featured Dan Barrett, a Wenatchee man with Santa Claus looks, who has worked as Santa for 15 years. Barrett had a few minutes to record the video in the Wenatchee Class with a Glass studio, a business he and his wife, Nancy, own. He received the Facebook message from Nancy’s cousin, Cindi, who was Facebook friends with the boy’s mother.
At that exact moment, he was donned in full Santa gear, sitting in the special Christmas photo setup the Barretts created in the Class with a Glass lounge. It was perfect timing.
"It's nice to see you today, you certainly are on the nice list and come Christmas Eve, you are going to be very surprised at the presents I leave for you," Santa told the boy. "I'm so proud of you. I'm glad to hear you're interested in hearing from me, so here it is. I'm right here!"
Barrett, on top of the Santa Claus look, also has the St. Nicholas spirit of all kindness, patience and trustworthiness that the man in the red suit needs.
“It’s a gift that I carry that needs to be given away,” Barrett said. “And I don’t have to know the end result but I know that I'm having an impact every time on people’s lives and it’s important.”
As for the beard, that’s all natural. Maybe a trim of any split ends in the summer, but it remains throughout the year.
“I’m recognizable all the time, whether I’m in a red shirt or a Santa suit,” Barrett said.
That holds true for when he’s spotted in grocery stores in July by children who wave, or by adults who notice his beard and ask him if he plays Santa.
“The essence of me is it’s a 24/7 thing, not just a holiday time Santa,” he said.
Over time, with the beard still growing, Barrett has been Santa Claus in malls, private parties and other events. The Barretts, who Dan said could be called “adventurers,” have lived in eastern Washington, Idaho, California and Florida. Each place they called home had a touch of Santa Claus, or “Dan-ta” in Florida and “Father Christmas” in California.
It all began in Colfax, Washington, when the fire department was throwing a Christmas party and the fire chief asked Barrett, because he looks the part, to play Santa Claus.
The Barretts continued their journey to Redding, California, where Barrett responded to an ad for a Santa Claus gig in a mall. “I walked in the door and she said ‘I knew you were the one, you’re hired,” Barrett said.
At that Redding, California, mall, Barrett spent around 40 days of eight different years as Santa Claus. While not the only Santa in the mall, he became a staple for some visitors who made sure to come in when he was working. After four or five years, one family told him that he was the Santa in all their kids’ Christmas pictures. That, Barrett noted, is where the importance of the natural beard comes into play.
Barrett had seen many newborns and many children. He would work the special Wednesday night shift, meaning he was the Santa on pet nights. A pet owner brought in her pugs that were escorted in a baby carriage, and another even brought in a chicken. Barrett “needed to hold the chicken just the right way so the chicken looked at the camera” as a person would.
After time in Florida, the Barretts eventually returned to Washington, this time Wenatchee, in October 2016. Soon after, Barrett was being flown to the Bronx, New York, by Worldwide Photography to play Santa in a three-story mall.
“That was an adventure all by itself because of the nature of New York and the cultural diversity and even the many different languages that people spoke,” he said. “And we actually interacted without the kind of words that people would usually exchange because it’s gestures, it's body language, it's how they see me, what they see when they come up.”
Barrett would go on to spend full seasons, mid-November to Christmas Eve, in the Bronx and in Topanga, California, near Los Angeles.
In 2021, he remained in Wenatchee for the season. They used their Class with a Glass lounge to make pictures with Santa a full experience. There was coloring books and ornament painting for the kids, who would take photos with Santa when they were ready.
“For Dan, it’s not about putting on a suit for 24 days in the winter. It’s not about ho-ho-ho and filling stockings necessarily really, it is about him being able to express meaningful moments with authentic joy and compassion for people. It comes from the inside of who he is all year round,” Nancy Barrett said.
And that's what came across in the video exchange with the young boy in Turkey whose teacher told him Santa doesn't exist.
"Remember you have choice to believe, as you wish, and personal view doesn't always need to be defended," Santa wrote back to him. "Nice to see your face and you are a big 5! Stay healthy and I am honored to be your friend! Santa."