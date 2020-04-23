EAST WENATCHEE — Newly confirmed Police Chief Rick Johnson is checking off his list of people to meet with as he prepares for his new role.
The East Wenatchee City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved Johnson, currently chief of patrol for the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. He’ll start June 1 to replace former Police Chief Randy Harrison, who retired at the end of last year.
Johnson told the councilmembers he plans to meet with them individually to get input on what’s important to them and to share his own ideas for the department.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to bring in some changes to the East Wenatchee Police Department,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of people in the whole valley and our community here reach out to me and say they’re excited for the opportunity to make some changes here and get this place to be a police department that everybody can be proud of — both the City Council and everybody living here.”
He said one idea came from his time with the Wenatchee Police Department, where he served for 13 years.
“We had a public safety committee that had (councilmembers) on it and met on a monthly basis to talk about things they were hearing from the community about the police department, concerns they had, and to run ideas and changes by them,” he said. “Just so when they got asked questions by the public, they had firsthand knowledge of what was going on with their police department.”
Councilwoman Sasha Sleiman, who ran for Eastmont School Board in the fall, asked about increasing safety and security at schools. Johnson said he went to college with several of the principals and has talked with them and some school board members about that issue.
In an interview, he said he’s spoken with the police union president and will meet with officers, individually and as a group, during his first month on the job. The department has about 20 officers.
Johnson said he also plans to meet with members of the public after he starts.