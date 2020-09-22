Okanogan
Information meeting today for Cold Springs Fire victims
Okanogan emergency agencies will host an information meeting for victims of the Cold Springs Fire at 5 p.m. today at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds. The Colville Tribal Emergency Operations Center and Okanogan County Emergency Center are organizing the meetup, according to an Okanogan County news release.
Topics to be discussed include financial and Red Cross assistance, burn debris removal, donations, Okanogan County Long Term Recovery and ranch supplies such as hay and fencing, according to the release. Those who cannot attend may contact Long Term Recovery Lead Disaster Case Manager Jessica Rounds at 846-5101 or jessicaocdcm@gmail.com.
— Luke Hollister, World staf