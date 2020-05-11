LEAVENWORTH — A climber was rescued from Mount Stuart after he fell and apparently broke his leg Sunday morning, authorities said.
Nolan Anderson, 26, of Everett, was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, said Jason Reinfeld, chief of special operations for the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. His condition Monday wasn’t immediately available.
Reinfeld said Anderson was in the Cascadian Couloir on the south side of the mountain when he fell. Naval Air Station Whidbey Island responded with a helicopter to rescue him and his climbing partner.
The incident was reported about 11:45 a.m. Sunday.
