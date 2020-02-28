PINE CANYON — An East Wenatchee man was rescued from a hillside in Pine Canyon Thursday night after injuring his leg while climbing, authorities said.
Waterville Ambulance transported Jon Davis, 38, to Central Washington Hospital for treatment, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
About 9:17 p.m. Thursday, RiverCom 911 received a report from a passing motorist of flames on the hillside along Highway 2 near milepost 142, the Sheriff’s Office said. Sheriff’s deputies and Douglas County Fire District 1 responded and found Davis.
Davis was unable to climb down and the terrain was steep, so members of the Chelan County High Angle Rescue Team helped with his rescue, the Sheriff’s Office said.