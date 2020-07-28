STEHEKIN — A 29-year-old climber was rescued from near Stehekin Tuesday after falling and injuring his ankle Monday.
Jeff Wong of Shoreline was hurt about 3 p.m. Monday in the Gunsight Peak area, located roughly 15 miles west of the small community on Lake Chelan’s north shore, said Rich Magnussen with Chelan County Emergency Management.
Wong used a Garmin inReach satellite communication device to contact authorities after the fall as a heads up and he told emergency management he'd contact them again if he couldn’t walk out on his own, Magnussen said.
With his ankle potentially fractured, and 18 miles from a trail, Wong asked for a rescue about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Magnussen said.
A Chelan County Sheriff’s Office helicopter landed on a flat, glacier area and then flew Wong to emergency management headquarters in Wenatchee.
He was transported by Ballard Ambulance to Central Washington Hospital about 1 p.m.
Wong was climbing with a partner who planned to hike out on his own Tuesday, Magnussen said.