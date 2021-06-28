NCW — Rescuers airlifted two hikers, one on Friday and another Sunday, who both called for help due to leg injuries while in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
Friday’s rescue started at about 6:49 p.m. when a 30-year-old Kirkland woman activated an emergency beacon north of Stehekin. The woman, who was hiking on the Maple Pass Trail near Ann Lake, reported not knowing if she could continue hiking.
A helicopter rescue crew picked up the injured hiker at 8:47 p.m., dropping her off at the Lake Chelan Airport.
Sunday’s call for help came in at 11:50 a.m. from another emergency beacon after a hiker near Colchuck Lake injured their leg. The hiker, a 42-year-old from Missoula, Montana, reportedly broke their lower leg and was located south of the lake by a boulder field.
A helicopter from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island flew over and hoisted the hiker up at about 3:20 p.m. before dropping him off at the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery. Emergency crews took the Missoula man to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.