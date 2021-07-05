EPHRATA — A Grant County inmate remains out of custody after escaping from the Grant County Jail Sunday afternoon.
Carlos Camarena, 25, was taking trash to a dumpster about 5 p.m. when he fled from the Ephrata jail, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
Camarena was a jail trustee and able to perform tasks outside. Trustees are non-violent inmates who’ve earned privileges at the jail, said sheriff’s office spokesman Kyle Foreman on Monday.
Camarena is a resident of Grant County and was serving a 240-day sentence for second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds. He shed a white jail jumpsuit as he left the area, the sheriff’s office said.
Authorities ask anyone with information on his location to call MACC 911 dispatch at (509) 762-1160.