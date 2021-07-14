NCW — Governor Jay Inslee announced a statewide drought emergency as of Wednesday.
The only areas in the entire state not under a drought warning are the Tacoma, Seattle and Everett metro regions, according to a news release from Inslee’s office.
The drought emergency means that water supply is projected to be below 75% of average for this time of year and water users are expected to experience undue hardship.
The state Department of Ecology will be able to take emergency relief measures, because of the emergency declaration, according to the news release. It will also be able to temporarily transfer water rights, assist public entities and more.
In addition, the governor released a wildfire emergency declaration and statewide burn ban last week, according to the news release.
This year’s March through June period was the second driest in recorded history, since 1895, a time period that usually sees rainfall, according to a state Department of Ecology news release. June also saw record-breaking, triple-digit temperatures, which has led to stressed fish, farmers cutting back on irrigation water and increased wildfires.
The agency does not expect to see relief for the region until the fall and it therefore plans to curtail irrigation use, according to the news release.