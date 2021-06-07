WENATCHEE — Public defender Robert Jourdan will be the next Chelan County Superior Court judge.
Jourdan was appointed Friday by Gov. Jay Inslee to replace Judge Lesley Allan, who is retiring June 30 after 23 years on the bench.
Jourdan has spent almost two decades as a public defender.
He worked with the Defender Association and King County Department of Public Defense in Seattle for 17 and the last two years with the Counsel for Defense of Chelan County.
“Robert has a reputation as a consummate professional and an outstanding attorney with a real depth of experience in criminal law,” Inslee said in a news release. “I’m pleased that he has decided to continue his career in public service as a member of the Chelan County bench.”
Jourdan this year served as a rater to help judge the YMCA Mock Trial Chelan County tournament, and he also is currently serving on the board of directors for Eastmont Youth Baseball.
Jourdan earned a bachelor’s degree from National American University in Rapid City, South Dakota. He earned a law degree at Gonzaga University.
Jourdan was selected from a pool of seven local applicants. In a vote amongst members of the Chelan Douglas Bar Association, Jourdan was the fifth-most preferred candidate. Beth Bratton received the most “preferred choice” votes with 29. Tied for second with 19 were N. Smith Hagopian and Jordan L. Miller. Scott Volyn received 13 votes, Jourdan 12, Sally White Harmeling 7 and David Force 2.
Inslee hasn’t always followed the local bar association’s recommendation.
Attorney polling in late 2017 for successors to retiring Chelan County Superior Court judges Alicia Nakata and T.W. “Chip” Small showed a preference for Kristin Ferrera and Travis Brandt.
Ferrera won the appointment to replace Nakata, but Robert McSeveney was tapped to succeed Small.
McSeveney stint on the Superior Court bench was short-lived. He announced his intent to join the U.S. Immigration Court in Seattle as a federal judge while running for election against Brandt. Brandt won the election and continues to serve in Superior Court alongside Ferrera.