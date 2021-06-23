WENATCHEE — About a week away from the state’s full reopening, local health officials are beginning to feel hopeful about the COVID situation as planning for a summer vaccination campaign begins to get underway.
“Our immunity seems to be holding,” said Dr. Malcolm Butler, health officer for the Chelan-Douglas Health District. “These vaccines really do appear to be miraculous.”
COVID-19 cases have increased only slightly even after masking use has been reduced and after big holiday weekends and large events like the Apple Blossom Festival, Butler told Board of Health members Monday.
The full effect of the Apple Blossom Festival on COVID-19 cases remains to be seen, however, said Luke Davies, the health district’s administrator.
In Chelan County, cases have stabilized at around 66 new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, or about 82.9 per 100,000 as of June 18, according to data on the Chelan-Douglas Health District website.
Cases right across the river in Douglas County have steadily climbed since early June, going from 96 cases as of June 6 to 102.9 per 100,000 as of June 18.
More than 60 cases over a seven-day period in the combined Chelan-Douglas region is concerning to the health district, according to Butler. As of June 18, the area has remained below this threshold with 57 new cases in the last seven days.
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Central Washington Hospital have declined over the last week from 10 patients on June 16 to six on June 21. Two COVID-patients are in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
Butler said that he and other local health officials continue to worry about the growing presence of variants as people continue to get infected. The new cases include more younger people than before.
“It appears that they’re attacking younger people because, frankly, those are who are unvaccinated,” Butler said.
The smallest percentage of vaccination coverage at the state level and down to the county level is in the 12- to 17-year-old age group.
Only 31% of minors in this age group have initiated vaccinations in Chelan County and about 21% in Douglas County as of June 9, according to data from the state Department of Health.
The state plans on fully reopening the economy on June 30 or earlier if 70% of people 16 and older initiate vaccinations. About 67% of people 16 and older have been vaccinated in Chelan County and 60% in Douglas County.
Among the total population, initiated vaccination coverage goes up to about 55% in Chelan County and 48% in Douglas county.
“We’ve had really great success in our area,” Davies said.
But it is evident from new data obtained directly from the Washington State Immunization Information System that the health district has more work to do, Davies said at the board of health meeting.
This new batch of information serves as a snapshot of vaccination coverage at different levels from ZIP codes down to census tracts. This data will be guiding the health district’s decision-making through the summer, Davies said.
The data, however, is likely not representing the vaccinated population that lives here in the area year-round in certain areas, Davies said.
The state’s immunization data is likely being boosted by the influx of H-2A and migrant workers coming into the region for the harvest season, according to Davies.
And the state Office of Financial Management, the state’s source for population estimates, usually does not factor migrant or H-2A workers into the data, Davies said.
“When I see 66% [of people have initiated vaccinations in Dryden], this is actually an indicator to me that I need to take another look at this number,” Davies said. “We need to maybe continue doing outreach in these areas as well as making sure that our populations who live here year-round are not being masked by our population who are here temporarily.”
Vaccination coverage in the Wenatchee Valley fluctuates quite a bit in different census tracts, Davies said.
While 52% of the total population in Wenatchee has initiated vaccinations, some census tracts in South Wenatchee only have 40% of the population initiating vaccinations, he said.
Davies said that the health district will focus its energies on these pockets of the city as well as areas in Chelan and Douglas counties where vaccination coverage is low.