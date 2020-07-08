NCW — Bruce Buckles has stepped into the interim role as the Chelan-Douglas Health District administrator in the middle of a pandemic.
Buckles, 66, has been the director of Aging and Adult Care of Central Washington for 17 years. He’s managing the health district after Barry Kling announced his retirement last month.
The health district is responsible for coordinating both counties' handling of the pandemic. It is helping track the number of positive COVID-19 tests in both counties and submitting the applications to move to the next phases with Gov. Jay Inslee's office.
It is a tough time to be taking the reigns of this organization, Buckles said. The country hasn’t experienced an outbreak of this magnitude in 100 years.
“This is indeed the worst thing that’s affected us since the great Spanish flu epidemic since 1918 and that was no small experience and this really is worse in some ways,” he said.
Buckles has been a registered nurse since 1982, he said. He was the chairman of the board for Evergreen Healthcare, a hospital district in Kirkland. He’s also worked with other hospitals and health care facilities, mostly consulting on long-term care.
Aging and Adult Care provides health care services to people over 65 years old under the Older Americans Act, particularly for those on Medicaid and Medicare, Buckles said. It does receive some state and federal funding, but it is also a non-profit organization.
It was a natural fit for Buckles to take over as the interim administrator of the health district, he said. His agency works closely with the health district and he’s worked with Kling for years.
Buckles said he believes most people are on the same page about the community response to the virus. He doesn’t describe the current situation as controversial, instead he thinks people are exhausted.
“I would prefer to categorize it as fatigue,” he said. “Many people are very tired and I think many people are very fearful of this horrible, hellish, virus that has come upon us.”
People may have criticisms about his decisions going forward and they may be quite valid, Buckles said. It will not be the first time he’s faced criticism and he is always willing to listen to any critiques.
“There are always folks who are going to be outside the understanding of what is acceptable, what is right and what a lot of people are doing,” he said. “And the very nature of our society and our government allows for criticism.”
He knows that there is much concern about the economy and said the welfare of both counties’ economies needs to be taken into consideration when decisions are made. The focus of the health district, though, will be on educating people and businesses about what they need to do to minimize risks between people.
“I’m not sure everyone understands fully the dangers that we’re dealing with and also the tools that can be used for their benefit,” he said. “And it’s got to ultimately be the choice of everyone to protect themselves and everyone else.”
Buckles wasn’t willing to say whether the health district would go back phases if there was a spike in the virus cases. He did say that he looks at reopening as if it were a car in idle. It isn’t moving, but it’s ready to start creeping forward.
“I think we’re prepared for all different types of contingencies,” he said. “We have to address everything at the point of it being necessary to do something differently.”