WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District officially welcomes interim Superintendent Bill Eagle this week, with Paul Gordon on his way out after three years.
Eagle previously worked as principal of Columbia Elementary School, assistant principal of Orchard Middle School and as a math teacher at Wenatchee High School.
As a former instructor and administrator, Eagle said he will continue several curriculum-based efforts in the district, including the structured literacy program. And though he’s no longer in a classroom full time, Eagle said he still views himself as a teacher.
“I’m looking forward to moving that stuff forward,” Eagle said. “In addition, I’ve got a background where I can provide oversight for some of the operational aspects: human resources, finance, transportation, food service. Those are all things that over the course of my 25 years, I encountered at different levels.”
The move comes after Gordon announced his resignation in mid-April, later accepting a superintendent job at a district near Chicago. The Wenatchee School Board contracted with the North Central Educational Services District to provide superintendent services for one year, at a cost of about $300,000 to the district. The NCESD selected Eagle to serve as the district’s full-time interim superintendent.
Though his return to the district is limited, Eagle said he wants to continue the momentum of the plans and strategies already set in motion. In the fall, Wenatchee will fully roll out a new strategic plan, which outlines six outcomes students should achieve by graduation, the district’s priorities and values and a promise that students will “emerge future ready.”
The planning began shortly after Gordon took over in 2019.
“For someone who is a teacher at heart, there are a couple of those big six outcomes in the strategic plan that have caught my attention and will probably be a focus,” said Eagle, who will return to the North Central Educational Service District once the school board hires a permanent replacement.
Eagle specifically cited the goals that students experience high-quality instruction and that they feel like they belong and have a connection with students and staff while at school.
Gordon said the strategic plan is not just about the superintendent, and will not be impacted by the transition. Instead, it is the job of principals, staff members, cabinet officials and other district administrators to implement the goals and ideas.
“You’re going to see a lot of the work that we’re already doing continuing,” Gordon said. “We talk about building the pedagogical content knowledge of our staff around math and literacy.”
Eagle said he is excited to return to the district and rekindle working relationships.
“I really want to foster strong relationships with parents and our community partners to support student learning,” he said. “I’m looking forward to reconnecting with some of the relationships that I’ve had in my prior time in the district, but also establishing and fostering new partnerships.”
Gordon had positive words to say about Eagle, and his previous experience.
“He knows our district, he’s lived in our community,” he said. “He knows us exceptionally well, so it’s a nice bridge.”
Wenatchee will begin the process of searching for a permanent hire over the summer, and will likely send out requests for proposals for search firms. Hiring a permanent candidate is typically a nine-month process. Eagle said part of his duty is to help in the transition next spring.