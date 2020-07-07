NCW — Grizzly bears will not be reintroduced into the North Cascades.
U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt announced the decision Tuesday during a roundtable with Omak residents, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of the Interior.
Residents of the North Cascades have made it clear that they do not want grizzly bears in their backyard, Bernhardt said. The bears are not in danger of extinction, he said, and the department will focus on helping the bears in their existing range.
The agency started a review process for reintroducing the bears in 2015, according to the news release, and held meetings in 2017 and 2018 for public comment. The agency received more than 143,000 comments on the plan.