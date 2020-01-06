WENATCHEE — North Central Washington can expect rain, snow or a mix of both as unseasonably warm temperatures begin to cool over the next few days.
Monday brought precipitation to much of the area, causing a few collisions and closing Stevens Pass due to snow. The National Weather Service in Spokane issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday that advised of 1 to 2 feet of snow in higher elevations.
It’s expected to continue for the next few days, meteorologist Rocco Pelatti with the National Weather Service in Spokane said Monday.
“There will be some breaks, but we’re still sitting on a pretty good chance of rain until Wednesday,” he said.
Thursday and Friday morning may see a break before the next big front moves in Friday afternoon, Pelatti said.
That storm could bring 1 to 2 inches of snow to the Wenatchee Valley and higher elevations may see 4 to 8 inches, he said.
As the weekend transitions to next week, temperatures will start to look frigid, Pelatti said.
“That whole next week it looks like it’s going to turn colder so we’re keeping an eye on that part of the forecast,” he said. “The week of the 14th to 20th, it looks like it could possibly be some of the coldest temperatures we’ve had so far this year.”
Next Monday, Wenatchee’s forecasted high temperature is 24 degrees and its low temperature is 17 degrees.