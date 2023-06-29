School Pic 2.jpg (copy)

Cashmere High School.

 Provided photo

CASHMERE — An investigation into complaints of racially charged bullying at Cashmere High School found “racially charged language was used on a group Snapchat thread and carried into the school,” though allegations a staff member failed to intervene were “unsubstantiated.”

A now-former Cashmere High School senior told Crosscut in a story that racist slurs were said to him by other students upwards of 100 times a week. The student also told Crosscut of an altercation in class and several instances of racist bullying that occurred in front of the school staff.



