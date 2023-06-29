CASHMERE — An investigation into complaints of racially charged bullying at Cashmere High School found “racially charged language was used on a group Snapchat thread and carried into the school,” though allegations a staff member failed to intervene were “unsubstantiated.”
A now-former Cashmere High School senior told Crosscut in a story that racist slurs were said to him by other students upwards of 100 times a week. The student also told Crosscut of an altercation in class and several instances of racist bullying that occurred in front of the school staff.
As a result, Cashmere disciplined several students involved in the bullying and will institute enhanced sensitivity training for students and staff.
The district released the findings of the investigation Wednesday, nearly two months after a student filed a complaint on May 5.
In a letter signed by Superintendent Glen Johnson, Director of Special Education Michelle Christensen and the principals and assistant principals of Cashmere High School, Cashmere Middle School and Vale Elementary, the district wrote that “discriminatory harassment and the use of hurtful, insensitive language of any kind is wrong, unacceptable and has no place in Cashmere School District.”
In an email Thursday morning, Johnson said the investigation focused on the “timeframe and events that were included in the allegations which were specific to this spring” from a single student.
“While the investigation was specific to the allegations included in the complaint, we are using the incident to elevate the importance of respectful communication for all members of our school community,” he wrote.
Before receiving the results of the third-party investigation, the district disciplined four students for “discriminatory harassment, including the use of racial slurs.”
Additionally, according to the letter, district administrators have met with staff to “discuss the conduct” and reinforce “the (B)ulldog way.” Administrators have met with district personnel who will work with students this summer to reiterate modeling “of respectful communication and the calling out of hurtful language.”
Cashmere will institute bystander training for students and staff, center professional development on “well-being, belonging, and recognizing the value of our diverse student population” and review classroom management procedures, with recommendations before the school resumes in the fall.
Additionally, Cashmere High School office staff will undergo customer service sensitivity training.
The district administrators said they will continue to work with student leaders to “elevate student voice and proactively address concerns.”
According to the letter, the steps are the “immediate response based on feedback from the complainant and consultation with staff and outside consultants.”
